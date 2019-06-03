Klay Thompson (Hamstring Strain) Questionable for Game 3

Thompson exited Golden State's Game 2 win midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 03, 2019

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals as he battles a hamstring strain, the team confirmed

Thompson exited Golden State's 109-104 win on Sunday midway through the fourth quarter. He led the Warriors with 25 points despite missing the final six minutes, ending the night 10-17 from the field and 4-6 from three.

Warriors center Kevon Looney joined Thompson in the locker room during Game 2, exiting in the first quarter. He is out indefinitely with a fractured collarbone

The Washington State product has never missed a playoff game, appearing in 120-straight postseason contests. 

Thompson is averaging 21.5 points per game on 40.5% from three in 2018-19. 

Golden State will look to take a 2–1 Finals lead on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

