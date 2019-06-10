The Pelicans are reportedly open to multiteam scenarios to net them fair trade compensation for Anthony Davis.
The New Orleans Pelicans have an idea of what they'd like in return in a potential Anthony Davis trade.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pelicans general manager David Griffin has begun providing potential trade partners with "the framework of the package he is seeking" in a trade involving Davis. Additionally, the deals could involve multiple teams.
In a potential trade for Davis, Griffin is reportedly seeking to acquire a combination including an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential, and two first-round picks.
Below are other rumors from across the NBA.
• The Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Nets have been among the teams reaching out to New Orleans about a potential deal involving Anthony Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
• Kawhi Leonard's success with the Raptors has "seemed to embolden factions of Davis' nonpreferred and small-maket destinations" to reach out to New Orleans regarding potential deals. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
• The Pelicans want assets to build a playoff team around guard Jrue Holiday and projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
• Projected first-round pick Bol Bol will hold an invite-only workout for select teams Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)