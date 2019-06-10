NBA Rumors: Pelicans Open to Multiteam Deal for Anthony Davis, Framework Being Pitched

The Pelicans are reportedly open to multiteam scenarios to net them fair trade compensation for Anthony Davis.

By Kaelen Jones
June 10, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans have an idea of what they'd like in return in a potential Anthony Davis trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pelicans general manager David Griffin has begun providing potential trade partners with "the framework of the package he is seeking" in a trade involving Davis. Additionally, the deals could involve multiple teams.

In a potential trade for Davis, Griffin is reportedly seeking to acquire a combination including an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential, and two first-round picks.

Below are other rumors from across the NBA.

• The Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Nets have been among the teams reaching out to New Orleans about a potential deal involving Anthony Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Kawhi Leonard's success with the Raptors has "seemed to embolden factions of Davis' nonpreferred and small-maket destinations" to reach out to New Orleans regarding potential deals. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Pelicans want assets to build a playoff team around guard Jrue Holiday and projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Projected first-round pick Bol Bol will hold an invite-only workout for select teams Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message