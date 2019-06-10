The New Orleans Pelicans have an idea of what they'd like in return in a potential Anthony Davis trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pelicans general manager David Griffin has begun providing potential trade partners with "the framework of the package he is seeking" in a trade involving Davis. Additionally, the deals could involve multiple teams.

In a potential trade for Davis, Griffin is reportedly seeking to acquire a combination including an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential, and two first-round picks.

Below are other rumors from across the NBA.

• The Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Nets have been among the teams reaching out to New Orleans about a potential deal involving Anthony Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Kawhi Leonard's success with the Raptors has "seemed to embolden factions of Davis' nonpreferred and small-maket destinations" to reach out to New Orleans regarding potential deals. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Pelicans want assets to build a playoff team around guard Jrue Holiday and projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Projected first-round pick Bol Bol will hold an invite-only workout for select teams Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)