NBA Says DeMarcus Cousins Fouled Marc Gasol in Final Minute of Game 5

The NBA said DeMarcus Cousins fouled Marc Gasol in a crucial moment of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 11, 2019

In the Last Two Minutes Report from Monday, the NBA determined Cousins should have been called for a foul with 49 seconds remaining in the game. 

The play came after Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead three-pointer for the Warriors and Golden State was up 106–103. 

The Warriors held on to win 106–105 and forced a Game 6. The Raptors lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena. 

