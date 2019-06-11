The NBA said DeMarcus Cousins fouled Marc Gasol in a crucial moment of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

In the Last Two Minutes Report from Monday, the NBA determined Cousins should have been called for a foul with 49 seconds remaining in the game.

Last Two Minute Report says this should have been a foul on DeMarcus Cousins at the rim against Marc Gasol pic.twitter.com/kxnwi7WrfE — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 11, 2019

The play came after Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead three-pointer for the Warriors and Golden State was up 106–103.

The Warriors held on to win 106–105 and forced a Game 6. The Raptors lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena.