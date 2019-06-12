Kevin Durant's future landing spot remains up in the air after he suffered an Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Durant could leave Golden State in free agency this summer or trigger a $31.5 million player option for next season. The guard could also sign a five-year extension with the Warriors, a possibility that might still be on the table, according to The Athletic's Frank Isola.

"The Warriors were going to pitch Durant on signing long term, with the understanding that if he wanted to leave at any point during his contract the team would grant him that wish," Isola writes. "That could still be in the works even with Durant likely to sit out most if not all of next season."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday morning that Durant views opting into his Warriors' contract as a "last resort" after Monday night's injury.

Prior to his latest setback, rumors buzzed that the Knicks were a top landing spot for Durant this summer. The franchise is working to turn around two decades of bad luck and appears ready to go all in on during free agency.

The results of Durant's MRI on his Achilles have yet to be released. Despite the unknown over his injury, there's a chance New York could still pursue him, reports Isola.

"In theory, Durant to the Knicks is still in play, assuming the Knicks are willing to take a chance that Durant, who turns 31 in September, can regain his top form after surgery and what would likely be an eight to 12 month recovery."