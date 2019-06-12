NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Unlikely to Opt-In to Warriors Contract After Achilles Injury

How will Kevin Durant's injury impact free agency this summer?

By Michael Shapiro
June 12, 2019

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals sent shockwaves through the league on Monday night. 

Durant, who was making his return to the court after missing nine games with a calf-injury, exited the Warriors' 106–105 win in the second quarter. He did not return and after the game.

The severity of the injury is still not confirmed, but ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported an MRI will show it is likely a torn right Achilles tendon.

Durant is expected to be one of the top free agents this summer. However, his injury will surely play a role in possible free agency discussions.

Check out the latest rumors surrounding Durant and the rest of the NBA below. 

• Kevin Durant views opting in to his Warriors' contract as a "last resort" after suffering an achilles injury on Monday night. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Durant's injury "has done little to cool" his free agency market. (David Aldridge, The Athletic)

• The Pelicans don't find the Knicks' assets "attractive enough" for a potential Anthony Davis trade. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• The Lakers, Knicks and Mavericks are among the teams interested in signing Kemba Walker. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Lakers are the "leader in the clubhouse" to acquire Anthony Davis in a trade with the Pelicans. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

NBA

