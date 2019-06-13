NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Would Take Less Than Supermax Contract to Help Hornets

Will Kemba Walker stay in Charlotte? Find out the lastest news and rumors around the NBA.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 13, 2019

The official start of NBA free agency is two weeks away, and plenty of speculation is mounting over several top stars's futures.

While Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving keep the free agent rumor mill buzzing, news surrounding the futures of Anthony Davis and Kemba Walker continues to develop. Walker is eligible for a five-year, $221.3 million max deal should he stay in Charlotte but is reportedly willing to take less if it will help the Hornets build around him.

Walker would sign a maximum contract of four years, $140.6 million with another team this offseason.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NBA:

• The Lakers, Mavericks and Knicks are three teams who will be interested in pursuing Walker this offseason. (Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN Mock Draft Special)

• The Pacers and Jazz could make a deal with Memphis for Mike Conley. The Celtics would also be interested in pursuing Conley if Kyrie Irving leaves the team. (Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN Mock Draft Special))

• The Pelicans want Kyle Kuzma as part of a trade package with the Lakers for Davis. Los Angeles does not want to trade Kuzma. (Tania Ganguli, Los Angeles Times)

• Kevin Durant views opting in to his Warriors' contract as a "last resort" after suffering an achilles injury on Monday night. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

NBA

