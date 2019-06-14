Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is expected to miss 9-10 months with a torn left ACL, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Friday.

Klay Thompson left Game 6 of the Finals late in the third quarter after a hard foul from Danny Green. Thompson came down awkwardly on his left leg, and his knee buckled as his foot made contact with the hardwood.

The team announced that Thompson underwent an MRI following his exit, which confirmed that the Warriors' star suffered a torn left ACL. He was the game's leading scorer with 30 points before the injury.

The Raptors went on to win the contest 114-110 to capture their first title in franchise history.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Thompson's rehab could go late into next season, extending as far as possibly February or March.

Thompson, who was seeking a max contract this offseason, now faces a more complicated future. According to Haynes, the sharp-shooter prefers to re-sign with the Warriors but could still weigh other suitors.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob told Yahoo Sports that the team was still prioritizing bringing Thompson back next season.

"I don’t know yet what we’re going to do [with Klay],” Lacob said. “I’ve said for a long time I want Klay to be a Warrior for life, and so this doesn’t change anything as far as I’m concerned.”

The free-agent negotiating period begins on June 30.