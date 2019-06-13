Raptors Defeat Warriors in Game 6, Win First Championship in Franchise History

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 26 points each in Thursday's Game 6 victory. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 13, 2019

The Raptors won their first championship in franchise history on Thursday with a 114-110 win over the Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland. 

Five Raptors finished Thursday's Game 6 victory in double figures, with Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry leading the way with 26 points each. Kawhi Leonard added 22 points along with six rebounds and three assists. 

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 30 points on 8-12 shooting. But the second Splash Brother couldn't join Steph Curry on the floor in the final 12 minutes, heading to the locker room in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Curry struggled from beyond the arc on Thursday, making just three of 10 threes.

Toronto had never reached the NBA Finals in its 24-year history before the 2019 Finals. Leonard now has two championships, previously winning with the Spurs in 2014. 

Golden State lost its second Finals of the Curry era on Thursday. The Warriors lost to the Cavaliers in 2016, winning the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018

