The NBA will invite 20 players to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the 2019 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Duke phenoms Zion Williamson and R.J Barrett headline the list of invitees, joined by Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Texas Tech standout Jarrett Culver.

Here is the final list of 20 players that received invitations to attend the NBA draft and sit in the green room, a staging area where players, families and agents wait for commissioner Adam Silver to call a player's name and shake his hand upon selection. pic.twitter.com/ZqK8rYejXG — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 14, 2019

Williamson is the projected No. 1 pick, per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's most recent mock draft. Barrett is slotted to be selected No. 3 by the Knicks, who are picking in the top 10 for the fourth straight year.

The 2019 NBA draft will be held on June 20 at 7 p.m. ET.