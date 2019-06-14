Zion Williamson, Ja Morant Headline NBA Draft Invite List at Barclays Center

Twenty players were invited to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn along with family and agents as they wait to be selected in the 2019 NBA draft. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 14, 2019

The NBA will invite 20 players to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the 2019 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony

Duke phenoms Zion Williamson and R.J Barrett headline the list of invitees, joined by Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Texas Tech standout Jarrett Culver

Williamson is the projected No. 1 pick, per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's most recent mock draft. Barrett is slotted to be selected No. 3 by the Knicks, who are picking in the top 10 for the fourth straight year. 

The 2019 NBA draft will be held on June 20 at 7 p.m. ET. 

