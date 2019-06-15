NBA free agency doesn't start until June 30, but the rumor mill heated up Saturday with the Lakers' latest move.

The Pelicans reportedly agreed to trade Anthony Davis to Los Angeles in exchange for three players and several draft picks. With top stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant's futures uncertain after they suffered recent major injuries, the free agency focus shifts to what could happen next in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Here's the latest news and rumors around the NBA:

• The Celtics refused to make Jayson Tatum available in trade talks with the Pelicans, which put the Lakers in the prime position to make the trade for Anthony Davis. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Lakers agreed to send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the 2019 No. 4 pick, to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Teams are interested in the No. 4 draft pick, which now belongs to the Pelicans. Talks will continue over the next few days. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Anthony Davis could sign an extension with the Lakers this offseason, but he will play out the 2019-20 season to enter free agency next summer. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• Davis has "long-planned" to sign a new contract with the Lakers when he becomes a free agent in 2020. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Kemba Walker will be the Lakers' "top" target in free agency this summer. (Marc Stein, New York Times)