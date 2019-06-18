Dwyane Wade discussed supporting his son's attendance at Miami Pride and addressed those who criticized the decision in a new interview with Variety.

"I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell," Wade told the publication. "I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do."

Dwyane Wade was surprised that his love for his son resulted in some backlash on social media https://t.co/yk4kuCE3nA pic.twitter.com/KAWEmQjEGZ — Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2019

Pictures of Wade's then 11-year-old son Zion at Miami Pride with his siblings and stepmother Gabrielle Union were shared on social media in April. Wade, who was on the road, voiced his support for the family on Instagram stories.

Dwayne Wade and Gabby Union supporting young Zion at Miami Pride is so beautiful, I could cry. I can’t imagine having had this type of support as a kid (or even young adult). Amazing example of living in and showing unconditional love 💕 pic.twitter.com/2cT8Ow6kik — Câmi Thomas (@CamiCruzThomas) April 7, 2019

The now-retired NBA veteran received backlash for supporting his son so openly.

When asked by Variety if he was surprised by the response and criticism, Wade said, "This is my job as a father. I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you."

Wade has four children. He married Union in 2014 and welcomed his youngest child with her last November.