The 2019 NBA draft is on Thursday, but that won't stop top prospect Jarrett Culver from getting a workout in.

According to Yahoo Sports! Pete Thamel, Culver demanded that his agents find him a gym that would let him workout after the draft, which will likely end around midnight. Culver's representatives came through on Culver's request, reserving a gym for the Texas Tech guard.

"The game consumes him," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard told Yahoo! Sports.

Culver carried Texas Tech to the national championship game in April, where the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in overtime. The 6'5" guard won the Big 12 Player of the Year award in addition to earning consensus All-American honors last season after averaging 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Culver is the projected No. 6 overall pick, according to SI draft expert Jeremy Woo.