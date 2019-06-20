Jarrett Culver Makes Plans to Workout After NBA Draft

Culver is taking no days off.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 20, 2019

The 2019 NBA draft is on Thursday, but that won't stop top prospect Jarrett Culver from getting a workout in.

According to Yahoo Sports! Pete Thamel, Culver demanded that his agents find him a gym that would let him workout after the draft, which will likely end around midnight. Culver's representatives came through on Culver's request, reserving a gym for the Texas Tech guard.

"The game consumes him," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard told Yahoo! Sports.

Culver carried Texas Tech to the national championship game in April, where the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in overtime. The 6'5" guard won the Big 12 Player of the Year award in addition to earning consensus All-American honors last season after averaging 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Culver is the projected No. 6 overall pick, according to SI draft expert Jeremy Woo.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message