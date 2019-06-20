2019 NBA Draft Grades: Pistons Select Sekou Doumbouya With No. 15 Pick

Sekou Doumbouya is headed to Pistons.

By Jenna West
June 20, 2019

The Pistons selected international forward Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15th pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Doumbouya is the highest-valued international prospect in the 2019 draft class after playing in France with the Limoges of the LNB Pro A league. In 27 games this season, he averaged 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Doumbouya, 18, only started playing basketball around five years ago. He attended this year's All-Star Weekend as part of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp.

SI's NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo's breakdown: Doumbouya showed some real improvement over the course of his first season playing in France’s top league, and is trending in the right direction moving into the predraft process, particularly given how quickly this class moves into dart-throw territory. He’s still learning the game, but he has solid tools, a projectable body, legitimate shooting potential and a long-term role fit at power forward if all goes well. It’s key to remember that with his December birthday, he is expected to be the youngest player drafted. Teams who can afford to invest some time in a long-term project will continue to evaluate Doumbouya closely. He’s certainly not a mystery at this point, and offers appealing upside in the mid-to-late lottery.

Jeremy Woo's grade: A-

Doubouya took a tumble here, but he does have legitimate lottery upside if he puts it all together. Given where Detroit is as an organization, taking a big swing makes a lot of sense. There are concerns about his maturity level, but he’s still very young and has plenty of time to grow into a legitimate impact-caliber forward. This could end up going either way, but in concept, it’s a strong choice.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message