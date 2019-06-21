Former UCF center Tacko Fall was not one of the 60 players selected in the NBA draft on Thursday, but the 7'6" center will still have his chance to play in the professional ranks.

Fall signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics on Friday, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. He will suit up for Boston during Summer League competition, beginning on July 8, per Givony.

Through an Exhibit 10 contract, Fall can earn up to an additional $50,000 bonus if he begins the season with Boston's G League affiliate. Fall can also be offered a two-way contract, which would allow him to fluctuate between the Celtics and their G League roster.

Fall averaged 11.1 points and 2.6 blocks per game as a senior at UCF. He earned All-AAC honors and helped lead the Knights to the NCAA tournament. Fall scored 15 points against Zion Williamson and Duke in a 77-76 loss in the second round of the tournament.