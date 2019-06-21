Tacko Fall Signs Exhibit 10 Contract With Celtics, Will Debut in Summer League

Fall was not selected in Thursday's NBA draft after averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 blocks per game as a senior at UCF.

By Michael Shapiro
June 21, 2019

Former UCF center Tacko Fall was not one of the 60 players selected in the NBA draft on Thursday, but the 7'6" center will still have his chance to play in the professional ranks. 

Fall signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics on Friday, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. He will suit up for Boston during Summer League competition, beginning on July 8, per Givony. 

Through an Exhibit 10 contract, Fall can earn up to an additional $50,000 bonus if he begins the season with Boston's G League affiliate. Fall can also be offered a two-way contract, which would allow him to fluctuate between the Celtics and their G League roster.

Fall averaged 11.1 points and 2.6 blocks per game as a senior at UCF. He earned All-AAC honors and helped lead the Knights to the NCAA tournament. Fall scored 15 points against Zion Williamson and Duke in a 77-76 loss in the second round of the tournament

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message