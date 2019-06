The NBA offseason is just getting underway following the draft on Thursday night, and the lead up to the 2019-20 season will continue in the Summer League in July.

The full 2019 Summer League schedule was released on Friday, with the Spurs and Cavs kicking off competition in Salt Lake City on July 1. Games in Las Vegas will begin on July 5.

No. 1 pick Zion Williamson will likely debut at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on July 5. Williamson and the Pelicans will face the Knicks, headlined by No. 3 pick and former Williamson teammate R.J. Barrett.

Find the full schedule for the 2019 NBA Summer League below:

Salt Lake City Summer League

Monday, July 1

7 p.m. ET – Spurs vs. Cavaliers (NBA TV)

9 p.m. ET – Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Tuesday, July 2

Vivint Smart Home Arena

7 p.m. – Spurs vs. Grizzlies (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Wednesday, July 3

7 p.m. – Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Spurs vs. Jazz (NBA TV)

California Classic

Monday, July 1

9 p.m. – Heat vs. Lakers (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – Warriors vs. Kings (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 2

9 p.m. – Lakers vs. Warriors (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – Heat vs. Kings (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 3

9 p.m. – Warriors vs. Heat (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – Lakers vs. Kings (NBA TV)

Las Vegas Summer League

Friday, July 5 – Cox Pavillion

3 p.m. – Croatia vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Golden State vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Orlando (NBA TV)

Friday, July 5 – Thomas & Mack Center

3:30 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – China vs. Miami (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. New York (ESPN)

11:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Phoenix (ESPN)

Saturday, July 6 – Cox Pavillion

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Utah vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Atlanta (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Indiana vs. Memphis (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Houston vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – China vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 6 – Thomas & Mack Center

3:30 p.m. – Detroit vs. Portland (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Boston (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers (ESPNU)

10 p.m. – Washington vs. New Orleans (ESPN)

12 a.m. – Golden State vs. Toronto (ESPN)

Sunday, July 7 – Cox Pavilion

4 p.m. – Croatia vs. Brooklyn (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Orlando vs. Denver (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Miami vs. Utah (NBA TV)

10 p.m. – Portland vs. Houston (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 7 – Thomas & Mack Center

3:30 p.m. – Charlotte vs. San Antonio (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Minnesota (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Chicago (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. New York (ESPN)

11:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

Monday, July 8 – Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – Detroit vs. Indiana (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – Toronto vs. Milwaukee (ESPNU)

9 p.m. – Minnesota vs. San Antonio (ESPNU)

11 p.m. – Charlotte vs. China (ESPNU)

Monday, July 8 – Thomas & Mack Center

3:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Washington (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – Boston vs. Cleveland (NBA TV)

9:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

11:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 9 – Cox Pavilion

4 p.m. – Orlando vs. Miami (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – Utah vs. Portland (ESPN2)

8 p.m. – Boston vs. Denver (ESPN2)

10 p.m. – Houston vs. Sacramento (ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 9 – Thomas & Mack Center

3:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Croatia (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Indiana (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Phoenix (NBA TV)

9:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. New York (NBA TV)

11:30 p.m. – Washington vs. LA Clippers (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Detroit vs. Philadelphia (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Chicago vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Miami vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Phoenix vs. San Antonio (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. China (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10 – Thomas & Mack Center

3:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Croatia (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Orlando (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – New York vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)

11:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Golden State (ESPNU)

Thursday, July 11 – Cox Pavilion

6 p.m. – Indiana vs. Toronto (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Portland (NBA TV)

10 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 11 – Thomas and Mack Center

6:30 p.m. – Washington vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – Houston vs. Utah (ESPNU)

10:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Boston (ESPN2)

Friday, July 12 – Consolation Rounds (ESPNU)

Saturday, July 13 – Consolation Rounds and Quarterfinals (ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV)

Sunday, July 14 – Semifinals (ESPN2)

Monday, July 15 – Championship (ESPN)