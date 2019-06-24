The Trail Blazers have agreed to trade Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kent Bazemore, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Turner, 30, is coming off a season in which he averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 73 games for Portland. He started just two games. In 2016, Turner signed a four-year deal with the Trail Blazers worth about $70 million.

And if you lookin for the kid, I’ll be in zone 6 💪🏽 https://t.co/Ju1qIiMtgQ — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 24, 2019

Bazemore, 29, averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 67 games.

Both players are on expiring contracts for the 2019-20 season.