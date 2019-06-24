Report: Blazers Trade Evan Turner to Hawks In Exchange for Kent Bazemore

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Evan Turner is heading to Atlanta after three seasons with Portland.

By Chris Chavez
June 24, 2019

The Trail Blazers have agreed to trade Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kent Bazemore, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Turner, 30, is coming off a season in which he averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 73 games for Portland. He started just two games. In 2016, Turner signed a four-year deal with the Trail Blazers worth about $70 million.

Bazemore, 29, averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 67 games. 

Both players are on expiring contracts for the 2019-20 season.

