Robin Roberts: 'Make Your Mess Your Message' in Inspiring Sager Strong Award Speech

NBA via Twitter

Robin Roberts won the Sager Strong award Monday at the 2019 NBA Awards.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 24, 2019

The award honors the late TNT reporter Craig Sager who died from cancer in December 2016, and he was beloved for his vivid personality and bright suits. Sager covered the NBA during his long career.

WNBA star Candice Parker and actress Issa Rae presented Roberts with the award. During her speech, Roberts said the words "courage," "faith," "compassion" and "grace" are often associated with the award and are a perfect description of Sager. Robins also joked about her new jacket that pays homage to the broadcaster, "If this doesn't wake you up in the morning, I don't know what will."

She shared the inspiring message of "Make your mess your message."

Roberts began her career as a sports anchor for local TV and radio stations before becoming a sportscaster for ESPN for 15 years. She then took on the co-anchor role at Good Morning America in 2005.  

In 2012, Roberts was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, which is a bone marrow disease. She went public with her fight, inspiring bone marrow donors to register. She's won a Peabody Award and ESPN's Arthur Ashe Courage Award. 

