The start of free agency is less than a week away and there are still plenty of unanswered questions as June 30 rapidly approaches.

The decisions of superstar free agents like Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could now be impacted by injury while others, like Kawhi Leonard, could be dictated by both the past season and future possibilities. Will staying in Toronto give the Board Man a shot at a third title? Kyrie Irving is another name surrounded by uncertainty.

The Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Nets and Warriors seem to have the most on the line as this summer's free agency begins. While answers for each team will come in due time, for now, here's all the news and rumors around the league related to the impending free agency madness.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league:

• The Knicks and Nets are preparing offers for Kevin Durant as free agency approaches. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• The Nets are exploring how feasible it would be to sign Knicks center DeAndre Jordan to help lure Durant to Brooklyn. New York has also shown interest in resigning Jordan. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Brooklyn is still Kyrie Irving's preferred choice. The team doesn't have the cap space, however, to get the Celtics' star and Kevin Durant while keeping D'Angelo Russell. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• The Wizards have told Bradley Beal they will not trade him. (Kurt Helin, NBCSports)

• Kawhi Leonard is tentatively set to meet with the Clippers on July 2. (Frank Isola, The Athletic)

• The Warriors will talk the future with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson this week. The team would like to re-sign both players. (Nick Friedell, ESPN)