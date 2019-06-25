Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Good on Kobe Bryant's 2017 MVP Prediction

Giannis Antetokounmpo fulfilled Kobe Bryant's challege to him from two years ago.

By Jenna West
June 25, 2019

Either Kobe Bryant has a crystal ball or Giannis Antetokounmpo is just really good at playing basketball. 

It's mostly the latter, but two years ago Bryant predicted on Twitter that Antetokounmpo would one day win the MVP award. On Monday night, Bryant's challenge to the Greek Freak came true when Antetokounmpo accepted the honor at the NBA Awards.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a league-best 60 wins last season and posted 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Antetokounmpo was emotional in his acceptance speech on Monday while thanking his family, and he shared that he wants to win a championship next.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "My goal is to win a championship. As my dad taught me, always want more and never be greedy. My goal is to win a championship and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen."

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo nearly reached their chance to play for a title this season. However, Milwaukee lost to the Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.

Maybe Bryant knows when the Bucks will have another shot at playing for the championship?

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message