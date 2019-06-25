Either Kobe Bryant has a crystal ball or Giannis Antetokounmpo is just really good at playing basketball.

It's mostly the latter, but two years ago Bryant predicted on Twitter that Antetokounmpo would one day win the MVP award. On Monday night, Bryant's challenge to the Greek Freak came true when Antetokounmpo accepted the honor at the NBA Awards.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a league-best 60 wins last season and posted 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Antetokounmpo was emotional in his acceptance speech on Monday while thanking his family, and he shared that he wants to win a championship next.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "My goal is to win a championship. As my dad taught me, always want more and never be greedy. My goal is to win a championship and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen."

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo nearly reached their chance to play for a title this season. However, Milwaukee lost to the Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.

Maybe Bryant knows when the Bucks will have another shot at playing for the championship?