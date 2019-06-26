Report: NBA 'Exploring' Shorter Schedule, Postseason Play-In Tournament for 2021-22

Any potential changes to the league calendar are expected to be implemented for the 2021-22 season.

By Michael Shapiro
June 26, 2019

The NBA is "formally exploring" a slate of schedule tweaks including a shortened season and postseason play-in tournament, according to ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz.

Any potential changes will likely be implemented for the NBA's 75th season in 2021-22. The league can use the season as a trial run and then vote to make the moves permanent, per Arnovitz.

The league is also reportedly exploring a "mid-season cup-style tournament" though such plans have come under scrutiny regarding ticket and TV revenue as well as season length. The shortened season could range anywhere from 58 games to just under the current 82-game schedule

Discussions of the proposed measures took place among "a dozen top team executives from both basketball and business operations."

The NBA has played an 82-game season since 1967-68.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message