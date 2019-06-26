The NBA is "formally exploring" a slate of schedule tweaks including a shortened season and postseason play-in tournament, according to ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz.

Any potential changes will likely be implemented for the NBA's 75th season in 2021-22. The league can use the season as a trial run and then vote to make the moves permanent, per Arnovitz.

The league is also reportedly exploring a "mid-season cup-style tournament" though such plans have come under scrutiny regarding ticket and TV revenue as well as season length. The shortened season could range anywhere from 58 games to just under the current 82-game schedule

Discussions of the proposed measures took place among "a dozen top team executives from both basketball and business operations."

The NBA has played an 82-game season since 1967-68.