The start of free agency is just a few days away and there are still plenty of unanswered questions as June 30 approaches.

The decisions of superstar free agents Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could now be impacted by injury while Kawhi Leonard will weigh his past season and future possibilities.

The entire landscape of the league can change with one signing, and the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Nets, Warriors, Rockets and more all have a vested interest in where this year's crop of top free agent talent goes.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league:

• The Celtics are favored to land Hornets point guard Kemba Walker in free agency. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Knicks are considering extending a one-year offer to DeMarcus Cousins if they miss out on Kevin Durant in free agency. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Lakers have 'serious interest' in bringing back D'Angelo Russell and have set up a meeting with the All-Star point guard. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis will meet with team at the beginning of free agency as both sides work toward a five-year, $158 million maximum contract. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The agent of Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors said he would enter the free-agency period taking calls from interested teams as if he will be an unrestricted free agent. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay will become an unrestricted free agent after the team didn't extend him a qualifying offer. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo! Sports)