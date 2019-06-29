Free agent guard Derrick Rose will meet with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday when free agency begins, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

According to Wojnarowski, the two sides are "motivated" on finalizing a two-year contract that will land the three-time All-Star in Detroit.

Rose, 30, is entering his 12th season in the NBA. He averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field, 37% from beyond the arc and 85.6% from the free-throw line with the Timberwolves last season.

The former league MVP scored a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz, a performance that was tabbed Moment of the Year at the 2019 NBA Awards.

Detroit is coming off a season in which it went 41–41 before being swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.