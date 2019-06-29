With NBA free agency just a day away, things are moving fast throughout the league.

The Lakers, who kicked off their summer by trading for All-Star Anthony Davis in exchange for sending a young core of players to the Pelicans, have now emerged as legitimate Kawhi Leonard suitors after landing a meeting with the NBA Finals MVP on Friday. The Clippers, who were initially seen as Los Angeles's most aggressive free agency team, will now have to compete with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in wooing superstars to the City of Angels.

The Boston Celtics, the world champion Toronto Raptors, and both the Knicks and Nets also figure to be major players in the free agency.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• Saturday, 11:45 a.m. – Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been discussing free agent scenarios that could include the two playing together, either for the Clippers or Knicks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – The Warriors and Shaun Livingston have agreed to move back the guarantee date on his $7.7 million contract to July 10. Golden State now has more time to guarantee his full deal for 2019-20 or waive him with a $2 million payout. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – The Lakers have emerged as a serious threat to limiting Kawhi Leonard's Raptors' career to just one season. They are reportedly emerging as stronger suitors than the Clippers, who would now have to convince Kevin Durant to choose the Clippers to then convince Leonard to also choose them over the Lakers. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – Pacers guard Darren Collison, a 10-year NBA veteran, retired Friday night. Collison was on target to secure a $10M-$12M annual salary in free agency. (Marc J. Spears, The Undefeated)

• Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – The Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to forward Jordan Bell, making him a restricted free agent. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Friday, 9:30 p.m. – Kevin Durant will engage in discussions with the Clippers, Nets, Knicks and Warriors when free agency begins. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Friday, 5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn has extended a qualifying offer to All-Star free agent D’Angelo Russell, making him a restricted free agent (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Friday, 3:50 p.m. – The Knicks and guard Terry Rozier have a mutual interest in a short-term one or two-year deal. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• Friday, 3:15 p.m. – The Rockets have a trade partner for Clint Capela, but will not trade the center unless they can acquire Jimmy Butler. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Friday, 3:10 p.m. – The Warriors plan to offer Klay Thompson a five-year, $190 million contract when free agency opens on June 30. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)