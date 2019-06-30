Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $85 million deal in a sign-and-trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Pacers are also sending a first-round and two future second round picks to the Bucks for Brogdon. Indiana also reportedly signed free agent Jeremy Lamb to a three-year, $31.5 million deal shortly afterward.

The moves come after the Pacers lost Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young in free agency to the Jazz and Bulls, respectively.

Brogdon is the second player the Bucks have lost from the roster that produced the NBA’s best regular-season record last season after Nikola Mirotic left Milwaukee and the NBA to join Euroleague club Barcelona.

Brogdon was drafted by the Bucks with the 36th pick in 2016 and was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. The guard finished the 2018 season averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The Pacers finished the year 48–34 after losing Victor Oladipo to a ruptured quad in January. Indiana was swept by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.