Free agent Rudy Gay plans to sign a two-year, $32 million deal to return to the Spurs, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Gay inked a one-year, $10 million deal with the Spurs last summer after declining his player option with the team. He came off one of his worst careers seasons in 2017-18 to improve last year. Gay averaged 13.7 points with 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.

The veteran forward shot 50.4% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, which were single-season career highs for him.

Rumors swirled that the Spurs were expected to re-sign Gay for potentially more money than his $10 million deal from last season.