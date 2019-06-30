Report: Rudy Gay Plans to Sign Two-Year, $32M Deal With Spurs

Free agent Rudy Gay reportedly plans to sign a two-year, $32 million deal to return to the Spurs.

By Jenna West
June 30, 2019

Free agent Rudy Gay plans to sign a two-year, $32 million deal to return to the Spurs, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Gay inked a one-year, $10 million deal with the Spurs last summer after declining his player option with the team. He came off one of his worst careers seasons in 2017-18 to improve last year. Gay averaged 13.7 points with 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.

The veteran forward shot 50.4% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, which were single-season career highs for him.

Rumors swirled that the Spurs were expected to re-sign Gay for potentially more money than his $10 million deal from last season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message