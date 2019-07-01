Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob issued a statement Monday in light of Kevin Durant announcing on Sunday that he will be leaving Golden State to join the Nets.

In his statement, Lacob made it clear that while he is part of the franchise, no player will wear Durant's No. 35 as a way to honor the two-time Finals MVP.

Statement from Warriors Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/D2TPPZPuz1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 1, 2019

"Three years ago, we were thrilled with the arrival of Kevin Durant, a transformative NBA player and one of the best to ever play the game. He provided our fans and franchise with numerous highlights during his stay here—two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, three trips to the Finals, unparalleled efficiency—and carried himself with class and dignity both on and off the court. His commitment to our community was evident each day, including last season when his philanthropic efforts earned him the NBA's annual Community Assist Award. Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey. As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors ever again."

During his three seasons with the Warriors, Durant averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Durant is second in team history in points per game, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain, who averaged 41.5 points during his time with the Warriors. Durant's 5.4 helpers per game are 10th all-time in Warriors history.