Nuggets Rookie Bol Bol Has a Tattoo From the First Episode of ‘Spongebob’

Are ya ready, kids?

By Dan Gartland
July 03, 2019

Tons of NBA players have tattoos, but Nuggets rookie Bol Bol might be the first with a tattoo from Spongebob Squarepants

Bol met with the Denver media for the first time on Tuesday and was initially a little shy, but that changed when a reporter asked him to explain his Squidward tattoo. 

“It’s from the first episode of Spongebob and that’s my favorite episode,” Bol said. 

Bol is a “big Spongebob fan” and has seen every episode. While Squidward isn’t his favorite character, the tattoo comes from his favorite moment of his favorite episode. 

The scene in question is actually one of the very first the show ever aired. It comes just over two minutes into the series debut, when Squidward is trying to remove some insulting graffiti from the front door of the Krusty Krab. 

I wonder if Bol knows yet that the Denver Aquarium has a 4-D Spongebob movie. 

