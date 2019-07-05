The Washington Wizards have traded Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies for C.J. Miles, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Friday.

According to The Athletic's David Aldridge, the Grizzlies are planning to waive Howard in addition to veteran guard Avery Bradley, whose $12.9 million salary would have been guaranteed Thursday.

Howard, an eight-time All-Star and former All-NBA center, played just nine games for the Wizards last season after signing with the team on a two-year, $10.9 million deal after being bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.

Howard's season ended when he underwent spinal surgery at the end of November. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during his time with the Wizards.

Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game for the Hornets during the 2017-18 season.

Miles, 32, averaged 9.3 points in 22.6 minutes per game for the Grizzlies last season.