Report: Kawhi Leonard Tried to Recruit Kevin Durant to Clippers

KD ultimately landed in Brooklyn, but before that Kawhi Leonard reportedly called Durant to try and recruit him to the Clippers.

By Emily Caron
July 06, 2019

Before Kawhi Leonard convinced Paul George to join him in Los Angeles, the two-time NBA Finals MVP reportedly tried to recruit Kevin Durant to come with him to the Clippers. Despite Durant already leaning toward the Nets, Leonard called the injured star to ask if he'd consider teaming up in L.A., according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. 

The call surprised Durant, per Shelburne, as the two did not know each other very well. Leonard reportedly thought he and Durant would complement each other well and was highly complimentary. The recruiting call "made a real impression," on Durant.

When Durant decided to sign with Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, Leonard switched his focus to getting George to request a trade from Oklahoma City. His continued efforts also suggested to the Clippers that they needed to bring another star on board if they wanted to land Leonard, according to Shelburne.

A source told ESPN, “For a quiet guy, he’s a hell of a recruiter," in reference to Leonard.

The Clippers ultimately acquired All-Star guard George from the Thunder for a record-setting collection of draft picks. Oklahoma City will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in the deal. Leonard and George are both from the Los Angeles area.

