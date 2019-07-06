Reports: Clippers to Sign Kawhi Leonard, Acquire Paul George in Trade with Thunder

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Clippers land Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in one night. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 06, 2019

Kawhi Leonard has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes first reported on Friday night. It will be a four-year, $142 million max deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The Clippers also acquired All-Star Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a record-setting collection of draft picks.

Leonard, 28, had been linked to the Lakers, Nets, Knicks and Raptors prior to his decision to sign with Clippers. According to Wojnarowski, Leonard had been recruiting George to Los Angeles, who requested a trade from the Thunder.

The 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, Leonard spent seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to the Raptors prior to the 2018 season.

After being limited to nine games with the Spurs in 2017-18, Leonard appeared in 60 games for Toronto in the regular season and averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. 

Leonard helped the Raptors overcome a 2–0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals with four straight wins to send his team to the NBA Finals.

He scored 36 points in a Game 4 win over the Warriors that gave Toronto a 3–1 series lead. In Game 6, he posted 22 points in a 114–110 win that gave the Raptors their first NBA title in franchise history.

In addition to being a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, Leonard earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015 and 2016, is a three-time All-Star and has two All-NBA first-team selections.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message