Report: Marcus Morris, Spurs Agree to Two-Year, $20 Million Deal

Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds with the Celtics last season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 06, 2019

Free agent forward Marcus Morris has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs also are finalizing a trade to send Davis Bertans to the Wizards. Bertans will be absorbed into an exception, making it possible for the Spurs to complete a deal for DeMarre Carroll.

Morris was linked to the Mavericks and Lakers before deciding to sign with the Spurs.

Drafted by the Rockets with the 14th overall pick in 2011, Morris spent two seasons in Houston before being traded to the Suns in 2013. Morris was sent to Detroit in 2015 along with Reggie Bullock and Danny Granger, where he averaged a career-high 14.1 points in his debut season with the team.

In July 2017, Morris was traded to the Celtics in exchange for Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round draft pick. 

Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Celtics last season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message