Free agent forward Marcus Morris has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs also are finalizing a trade to send Davis Bertans to the Wizards. Bertans will be absorbed into an exception, making it possible for the Spurs to complete a deal for DeMarre Carroll.

Morris was linked to the Mavericks and Lakers before deciding to sign with the Spurs.

Drafted by the Rockets with the 14th overall pick in 2011, Morris spent two seasons in Houston before being traded to the Suns in 2013. Morris was sent to Detroit in 2015 along with Reggie Bullock and Danny Granger, where he averaged a career-high 14.1 points in his debut season with the team.

In July 2017, Morris was traded to the Celtics in exchange for Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round draft pick.

Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Celtics last season.