Free agent forward Jabari Parker has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday.

Parker became a free agent after the Wizards declined the last year of his two-year, $40 million contract in June. The two sides reportedly had a mutual interest in working out a new deal before Parker ultimately decided to leave for Atlanta on Monday.

Drafted by the Bucks with the No. 2 overall pick in 2014, Parker suffered a season-ending ACL tear during his rookie season. He averaged 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in his first year back in 2015 and 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds the following season.

Parker signed his $40 million deal with the Bulls in 2018, posting 12.6 points per game before he was dealt to the Wizards in February.

Parker appeared in 25 games for Washington, averaging 15.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.