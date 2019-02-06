The Wizards are reportedly trading forward Otto Porter to the Bulls in exchange for forwards Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Washington also received a 2023 second-round pick from the Bulls in the deal.

The Wizards had signed Porter to a four-year, $106 million contract during the 2017 offseason. Washington originally acquired the Georgetown product by drafting him in third in the 2013 NBA draft.

Porter, 25, is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.

Parker, the second pick of the 2014 draft, was in the midst of his first season with Chicago after signing a two-year, $40 million contract this past offseason. The 23-year-old Duke product fell out of the Bulls' regular rotation in December, and has averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game this season.

Portis, 23, was in his fourth year with the Bulls since being taken with the 22nd pick of the 2015 draft. He's averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest this year.