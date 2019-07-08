One of the most frenzied weeks in NBA history has come to an end with a flurry of free agency decisions capped by Kawhi Leonard agreeing to terms with the Los Angeles Clippers and convincing Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George to join him, putting the mostly moribund franchise in a championship window over the next couple of seasons.

The free agent pool is drying up quickly and while there are a few players left that could be signed to help teams, the league's attention focuses to Summer League and what the Thunder will do with Russell Westbrook now that George has moved out West.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league in the aftermath of Leonard's decision. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• Restricted free agent Tyus Jones will sign a three-year, $28 million dollar offer sheet with the Grizzlies. (Malika Andrews, ESPN)

• Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raptors. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn is available for a trade at the right price and have had discussions with the Memphis Grizzlies regarding a sign-and-trade for Justin Holiday. K.C. Johnson, Chicago Tribune)

• Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons are interested in Russell Westbrook (Sam Amick, Brett Dawson, The Athletic)

• New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina says he wants to stay with the team despite reports the Knicks listened to trade offers on draft night. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• A potential trade between the Rockets and Thunder in which Russell Westbrook would be shipped to Houston is considered to be a "long shot." (Tim MacMahon, ESPN)