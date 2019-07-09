Nets Won't Set Timeline for Kevin Durant Achilles Rehab, 2019-20 Return Unlikely

Durant is unlikely to share the floor with Kyrie Irving in the first season of his four-year deal with the Nets.

By Michael Shapiro
July 09, 2019

Nets general manager Sean Marks said Brooklyn will not set a timetable for Kevin Durant's return to the court.

Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles in the 2019 Finals. 

The four-time scoring champion signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets on June 30th, the first day of free agency. But following his gruesome injury against Toronto, Durant's debut at the Barclays Center is unlikely to come until October 2020. 

The upcoming season won't mark the first time Durant has battled injury woes. He received season-ending foot surgery as a member of the Thunder in March 2015 and missed the last 19 games of the regular season while playing for the Warriors in 2016-17. 

Kyrie Irving will lead the Nets in Durant's absence. The former Cavaliers and Celtics point guard also signed a four-year contract with Brooklyn on June 30. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message