Nets general manager Sean Marks said Brooklyn will not set a timetable for Kevin Durant's return to the court.

Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles in the 2019 Finals.

The four-time scoring champion signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets on June 30th, the first day of free agency. But following his gruesome injury against Toronto, Durant's debut at the Barclays Center is unlikely to come until October 2020.

The upcoming season won't mark the first time Durant has battled injury woes. He received season-ending foot surgery as a member of the Thunder in March 2015 and missed the last 19 games of the regular season while playing for the Warriors in 2016-17.

Kyrie Irving will lead the Nets in Durant's absence. The former Cavaliers and Celtics point guard also signed a four-year contract with Brooklyn on June 30.