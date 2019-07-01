Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are joining forces and signing with the Nets (alongside DeAndre Jordan!). Their decisions haven't come without scrutiny.

On Monday, Irving and Durant explained the reasoning for picking the Nets—over the Knicks, mind you—on Instagram.

Irving, who famously said he intended to re-sign with the Celtics last year, said it was an opportunity to play at home. On Monday, he shared a video in which he says, "In my heart, I knew I always wanted to play at home." Irving went to high school in at Saint Patrick in Elizabeth, N.J.

Durant was more subdued, sharing a black-and-white picture of himself riding a bike. The caption reads, "I wandered everywhere, through cities and countries wide. And everywhere I went, the universe was on my side."

According to Marc J. Spears of the ESPN's The Undefeated, Durant's departure from Golden State was at least in part influenced by a feeling of playing a "second fiddle" role to Stephen Curry.