Kyrie Irving Explains Why He's Coming 'Home' to Join Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving explained their decisions on Instagram.

By Kaelen Jones
July 01, 2019

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are joining forces and signing with the Nets (alongside DeAndre Jordan!). Their decisions haven't come without scrutiny.

On Monday, Irving and Durant explained the reasoning for picking the Nets—over the Knicks, mind you—on Instagram.

Irving, who famously said he intended to re-sign with the Celtics last year, said it was an opportunity to play at home. On Monday, he shared a video in which he says, "In my heart, I knew I always wanted to play at home." Irving went to high school in at Saint Patrick in Elizabeth, N.J.

View this post on Instagram

Home.

A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on

Durant was more subdued, sharing a black-and-white picture of himself riding a bike. The caption reads, "I wandered everywhere, through cities and countries wide. And everywhere I went, the universe was on my side."

According to Marc J. Spears of the ESPN's The Undefeated, Durant's departure from Golden State was at least in part influenced by a feeling of playing a "second fiddle" role to Stephen Curry.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message