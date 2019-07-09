NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Interested in Heat as Thunder Explore Trade

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency gets underway.

By Michael Shapiro
July 09, 2019

The NBA free-agent frenzy calmed down after Friday night as Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers, but the rumor mill is still buzzing as the league convenes in Las Vegas for Summer League. 

The Clippers' coup of Leonard and Paul George has created a flurry of Russell Westbrook trade rumors. The Heat are reportedly favored to land the 2016-17 MVP. The Lakers and Clippers aren't done with their respective offseasons, either by rounding out their rosters to aid a pair of dynamic duos out West. 

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league in the aftermath of Leonard's decision. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• Russell Westbrook is interested in joining the Heat if the Thunder trade the eight-time All-Star. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Kawhi Leonard recruited Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to play for the Clippers before Los Angeles traded for Paul George. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• D'Angelo Russell is "excited" to play for the Warriors rumors of a potential trade during 2019-20. (Logan Murdock, NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Pistons and Rockets are potential suitors for Russell Westbrook. (Sam Amick, Brett Dawson, The Athletic)

• LeBron James is expected to start at point guard for the Lakers in 2019-20. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• The Thunder traded forward Jerami Grant to the Nuggets for a 2020 first-round pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Avery Bradley signed a two-year, $9.7 million deal with the Lakers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

