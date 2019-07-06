The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign multiple free agents to the team in light of Kawhi Leonard's decision to sign with the Clippers late on Friday night.

The Lakers, who were in the running to land Leonard before the All-Star free agent's decision, began filling out the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis by agreeing to a two-year, $30 million deal with Danny Green. Green averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds with the Raptors en route to helping Toronto secure its first-ever NBA title.

Los Angeles also re-signed two players from last season, bringing back both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee on two-year deals. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Caldwell-Pope's contract is worth $16 million, while McGee's will be for $8.2 million.

On Saturday, free-agent guard Quinn Cook reached an agreement with the Lakers on a two-year, $6 million deal, per Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes.

The Lakers had $32 million in cap space to work with after missing out on Leonard.

Green, Caldwell-Pope, McGee and Cook will all play alongside James and Davis—who the Lakers acquired from the Pelicans last month—as the team looks to improve last season's 37–45 record.