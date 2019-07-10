BIG3 Deactivates Lamar Odam, Baron Davis for Remainder of 2019 Season

Jemaine O'Neal and Bonzi Wells were also deactivated by the league.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 10, 2019

The BIG3 has deactivated several prominent former NBA players, including Lamar Odom and Baron Davis, the league announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Citing a need to "maximize competition, protect the health of players and raise the level of professionalism," Odom, Davis, Bonzi Wells and Jermaine O'Neal will all miss the remainder of the season. In addition to the personnel moves, Glen "Big Baby" Davis will be "fined significantly" for his actions during last weekend's games. 

The BIG3 also added that several league personnel changes would be made in order to "maximize communication and the smooth running of league operations."

Glenn Davis was ejected from the Power's game against Trilogy for arguing with referees last weekend. Davis then took off his jersey and threw it into the crowd before heading into the tunnel. 

The BIG3 did not clarify why Odom, Baron Davis, Wells and O'Neal were being deactivated. Davis announced that he would no longer be participating in the BIG3 in a tweet following the league's announcement.

The BIG3's changes will take effect immediately.

