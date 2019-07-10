Kawhi Leonard's decision to sign with the Clippers reset the balance of power in the NBA, bringing a new dynamic duo to Los Angeles after the Paul George trade. But Friday night's fireworks weren't the final move of the offseason.

Russell Westbrook trade rumors are flying around the league, and a slate of solid veterans remain on the free agent and trade market. The Heat are the favorite the land Westbrook, while out West, the Lakers and Clippers continue to round out their rosters. The rumor mill is staying plenty busy as the league convenes in Las Vegas for Summer League.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league in the aftermath of Leonard's decision.

• Marcus Morris has a one-year, $15 million offer from the Knicks as he re-evaluates his two-year contract with the Spurs. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• The Warriors are waiving backup point guard Shaun Livingston after three championships in Golden State. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Timberwolves are declining to match the Grizzlies' three-year, $28 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Tyus Jones. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Nets won't set a timetable for Kevin Durant's injury rehab. He is not expected to play in 2019-20. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• Former NBA players Amar’e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis hosted a workout for 12 NBA teams including the Lakers and Knicks on Monday. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• The Magic agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with forward Khem Birch. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Russell Westbrook is interested in joining the Heat if the Thunder trade the eight-time All-Star. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Kawhi Leonard recruited Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to play for the Clippers before Los Angeles traded for Paul George. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)