LeBron James received another Space Jam 2 co-star on Friday, with Oscar nominee Don Cheadle joining James, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Cheadle is the second non-athlete to join the cast. Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green was tabbed for a role in March.

The two actors will appear on-screen alongside James, Davis, Thompson and Damian Lillard as well as WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

Black Panther director Terrence Nance will direct the film, which will appear in theaters on July 16, 2021. The date will mark the 25th anniversary of the original Space Jam release.