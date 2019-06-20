Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny are hitting the basketball court on the big screen again, but this time with LeBron James.

James is set to create and star in Space Jam 2. The movie, which is not considered a remake of the original, will premiere 25 years after the Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan teamed up to ward off aliens.

Space Jam featured a slew of top talent from the NBA and Hollywood, including Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Bill Murray and Danny DeVito. Several of today's NBA and WNBA stars are reportedly joining James for the upcoming flick.

Here's everything we know so far about Space Jam 2:

Who's Involved?

James and his company SpringHill Entertainment will make the movie with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler as producer. HBO's Random Acts of Flyness creator Terence Nance will direct the project.

Bugs Bunny Headlines an Awesome Cast:

Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson are among the NBA players reportedly joining the Space Jam 2 cast. WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike are also expected to be in the film.

In April, it was reported that some NBA All-Stars, such as Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kevin Durant, were unlikely to appear in the movie because of rivaling sneaker company deals. The Space Jam franchise was originally inspired by a Nike commercial called "Hare Jordan" featuring M.J.

Premiere Date:

The movie is slated for production during the 2019 NBA offseason with a release date just ahead of the 25th anniversary of the original. Space Jam 2 will reportedly hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

*This post will be updated as more information is released.