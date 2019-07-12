Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said goodbye to Oklahoma City in an emotional Instagram post on Friday.

Westbrook was dealt to Houston on Thursday after 11 seasons and eight All-Star appearances with the Thunder. Oklahoma City received Chris Paul, two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps in the deal.

"It’s been one heck of a journey Oklahoma! When I came here, I was 18 years old, bright eyed, and completely unaware of all the amazing things that would soon take place," Westbrook wrote. "I grew up in Oklahoma with an amazing bunch of people. The people here are what makes this place so special. From the fans, my coaches, my teammates, the entire Thunder organization, Mr. Bennett, Sam Presti, my friends, and everyone in the entire community. You are all what makes Oklahoma such a beautiful place, and the reason I’ve loved playing here all of this time."

Russ sends his love to OKC 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wf7gLpa26a — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 12, 2019

Westbrook reached the Finals in 2012 with the Thunder and won the 2016-17 MVP. He is the franchise leader in points, and ranks second in assists and minutes (Gary Payton).

The Thunder posted a tribute to Westbrook on their Twitter account Friday evening.

Oklahoma City dealt Westbrook one week after it traded Paul George to the Clippers for Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a slate of draft picks. The Thunder now have eight first-round picks aside from their own from 2020-26.

Westbrook will now team up with former teammate James Harden in Houston as the duo seeks its first NBA championship.