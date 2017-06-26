Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player during the league's inaugural awards show on Monday.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and four-time winner LeBron James, who set career-highs this season in rebounds and assists,​ were the other finalists.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson in the 1961–62 season to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Westbrook also broke Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a single season with 42, as the Thunder had a record of 33-9 when he had a triple-double and 14-26 when he did not have one.

He led Oklahoma City to a 47–35 record and second place finish in the Northwest Division, after his teammate of eight seasons, Kevin Durant, left in free agency to join the Golden State Warriors.

Without Durant, Oklahoma City was eliminated in the first round by the Rockets in five games.