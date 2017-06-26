NBA

Russell Westbrook named NBA Most Valuable Player after averaging triple-double

1:08 | NBA
Russell Westbrook wins 2017 NBA MVP
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player during the league's inaugural awards show on Monday.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and four-time winner LeBron James, who set career-highs this season in rebounds and assists,​ were the other finalists.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson in the 1961–62 season to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Westbrook also broke Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a single season with 42, as the Thunder had a record of 33-9 when he had a triple-double and 14-26 when he did not have one.

He led Oklahoma City to a 47–35 record and second place finish in the Northwest Division, after his teammate of eight seasons, Kevin Durant, left in free agency to join the Golden State Warriors.

Without Durant, Oklahoma City was eliminated in the first round by the Rockets in five games.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters