Father of Celtics' Draftee Tremont Waters Found Dead in Connecticut Hotel Room

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Tremont Waters was drafted by the Celtics in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft out of LSU.

By Emily Caron
July 12, 2019

The father of newly-drafted Celtics point guard Tremont Waters was found dead in a hotel room in West Haven, Conn. –where the Waters family resides– on Thursday, police said according to a report from WTNH. Police say 49-year-old Ed Waters was prounounced dead after police responded to a report of an injured/ill person at 12:04 p.m., per reports.

Authorities are investigating the untimely death and it is considered to be an active case. The cause of death is uncertain at this time and no further details surrounding the elder Waters' passing have been release.

Waters' son, Tremont, was drafted by Boston in the second round with the No. 51 in the 2019 NBA Draft. The LSU product signed a two-way contract with the team earlier this week.

The All-SEC and Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Tremont averaged 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 33 contests during his sophomore season with the Tigers while shooting 42.9% from the field en route to a regular season SEC championship with LSU.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message