The father of newly-drafted Celtics point guard Tremont Waters was found dead in a hotel room in West Haven, Conn. –where the Waters family resides– on Thursday, police said according to a report from WTNH. Police say 49-year-old Ed Waters was prounounced dead after police responded to a report of an injured/ill person at 12:04 p.m., per reports.

Authorities are investigating the untimely death and it is considered to be an active case. The cause of death is uncertain at this time and no further details surrounding the elder Waters' passing have been release.

Waters' son, Tremont, was drafted by Boston in the second round with the No. 51 in the 2019 NBA Draft. The LSU product signed a two-way contract with the team earlier this week.

The All-SEC and Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Tremont averaged 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 33 contests during his sophomore season with the Tigers while shooting 42.9% from the field en route to a regular season SEC championship with LSU.