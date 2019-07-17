Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson was entered into a pre-trial diversion program to settle a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on May 10, according to the Miami State Attorney's Office. Jackson was also charged with felony escape at the time of his arrest but the latter was dropped earlier this summer, TMZ first reported.

Jackson, 22, was entered into the program on July 2, according to court records. The charge will be dismissed if the program is completed, although details of what the diversion program entails are not available.

The 6'8, 200-pound forward also agreed to enter a diversion program in 2017 before entering the NBA to settle a misdemeanor count of criminal property damage which stemmed from a confrontation with a University of Kansas women's basketball player in 2016.

The Suns sent the former No. 4 overall draft pick to the Grizzlies this summer, along with DeAnthony Melton, a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional second-round pick, in exchange for veteran Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to clear cap space. Jackson spent his first two seasons in Phoenix prior to the trade, averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists through both seasons with the Suns.