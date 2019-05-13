Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested on Friday while attending the Rolling Loud music festival in Florida and charged with felony escape and resisting arrest, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

The team said in a statement it is "aware of the report and in the process of gathering more information." Jackson's resisting arrest charge is a misdemeanor. This all stems from Jackson trying to enter the VIP section of the music festival without having the proper pass.

The No. 4 pick from the 2017 draft was told "multiple" times he couldn't enter the area without the proper pass but continued to try to enter anyway. An officer handcuffed Jackson and took him away from the crowd, but Jackson tried to run away after the officer sat him down on a golf cart.

Jackson posted a $1,000 bond and his court hearing is scheduled for June 10.

In his second year in the NBA this season, Jackson averaged 11.5 points in just more than 25 minutes.