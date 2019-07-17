LeBron James and his family love Taco Tuesdays, and this week, James decided to celebrate the occasion with a special guest—new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

"How do you guys love my T-shirt?" James started his weekly video off. "It's Tuesday somewhere. So you know what that means?"

James panned his phone's camera to his entire family chanting "It's Taco Tuesday" before announcing to his followers that he "had new people here" for the feast and bringing Davis in on the hollering.

Is there a more exclusive group in the world right now than the James family's Taco Tuesday crew? pic.twitter.com/PBBQR84cvU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 17, 2019

Hard to argue against using tacos as a way to form strong team ties.

Let's just hope for both James's and Davis's sakes that those smiles last when the 2019-20 NBA season starts.