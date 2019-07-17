Thunder general manager Sam Presti discussed Oklahoma City's trade of Russell Westbrook on Wednesday and openly talked about the deal with Houston for the first time since Westbrook was dealt on July 11.

“We recently had conversations with Russell about the team, his career, and how he sees the future. Through those conversations we came to the understanding that looking at some alternative situations would be something that made sense for him," Presti said in a statement. "As a result, and due to his history with the Thunder, we worked together to accommodate this."

Presti was complimentary of Westbrook on Wednesday. The duo had been together since Westbrook was drafted out of UCLA in 2008 and reached the playoffs in nine of Westbrook's 11 seasons with the Thunder.

“Russell Westbrook is the most important player in the brief history of the Oklahoma City Thunder," Presti said. "He has left an indelible mark on this team, city and state. None of us could have anticipated the player he has become, and we are all deeply proud of what he has contributed to the success of the franchise and to our community."

Westbrook leaves Oklahoma City as the Thunder's all-time leader in points, assists, rebounds and steals. He is an eight-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion as well as the 2016-17 MVP.