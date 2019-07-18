LeBron Is Using 2K to Get an Early Start on Lakers Practice

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

They keep saying it's the most realistic basketball game of all-time. Why shouldn't LeBron use it to learn how his new teammates play?

By Khadrice Rollins
July 18, 2019

LeBron is getting ready for next season right now.

Yes, he's in the gym all the time trying to perfect his body for his 17th season, but he's in a different lab getting ready as well.

Just like every person who gets super hype about offseason moves, Bron downloaded the update rosters for NBA 2K and now he's practicing with the Lakers.

Now, it should be noted he did this before back when he was on the Cavaliers and Isaiah Thomas was coming back from injury. But there are a lot more new pieces this time around for LeBron to get used to.

How accurate is 2K when it comes to players making shots when the ball is passed to their sweet spot? Cause LeBron plans on learning those for everybody, and this would speed up that process a bit.

